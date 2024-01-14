Asio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,728. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

