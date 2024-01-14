Asio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,130. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

