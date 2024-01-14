Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $17.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $933.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,828. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $935.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $845.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

