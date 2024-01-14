Asio Capital LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,303,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

