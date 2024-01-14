Asio Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. 30,454,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

