Asio Capital LLC Purchases 18,927 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.17. 1,888,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

