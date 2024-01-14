Asio Capital LLC Purchases 91,725 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned 2.73% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. 131,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

