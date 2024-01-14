Asio Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,983. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

