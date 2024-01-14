Asio Capital LLC Sells 20,627 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,627 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

