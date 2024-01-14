Asio Capital LLC Sells 219 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

