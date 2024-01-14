Asio Capital LLC Sells 725 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 999,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

