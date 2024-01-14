Asio Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DECK traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $706.68. 162,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $723.42. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.