Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 78 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

