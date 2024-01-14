AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

