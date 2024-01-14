Assetmark Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

