Assetmark Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.