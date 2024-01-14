Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $330.42

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.42 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 329 ($4.19). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.30), with a volume of 92,689 shares trading hands.

ATYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.39) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 330.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

