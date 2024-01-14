Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.60

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 11,855 shares changing hands.
Atlas Copco Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
