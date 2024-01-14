AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

