AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 115.4% in December

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
AXIM stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
