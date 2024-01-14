AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 115.4% in December

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance

AXIM stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

