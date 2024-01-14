Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azbil Price Performance

Azbil stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50.

About Azbil

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

