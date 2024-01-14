B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $395.56

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.56 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 453.60 ($5.78). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 449 ($5.72), with a volume of 28,283 shares.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.29 and a beta of 0.69.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 441.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In other news, insider Daniel Topping bought 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £3,596.59 ($4,584.56). In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 368 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £17,678.72 ($22,535.02). Also, insider Daniel Topping bought 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £3,596.59 ($4,584.56). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,439. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

