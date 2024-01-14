Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

