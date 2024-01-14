Bank First (BFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 15th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Bank First Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank First has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $92.50.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

BFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank First in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu bought 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

