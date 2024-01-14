Bank First (BFC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, January 15th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Bank First had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 145.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank First in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

