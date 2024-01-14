Bank First (BFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, January 15th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Bank First Trading Down 1.0 %

Bank First stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. Bank First has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bank First

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu purchased 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 85,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank First in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

