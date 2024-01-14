Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

