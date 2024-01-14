Bank of Stockton Has $338,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.