Bank of Stockton Makes New $495,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $713.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $705.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.63. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

