Bank of Stockton Purchases 1,321 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.09. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

