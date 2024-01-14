Bank of Stockton Purchases 1,789 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $169.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

