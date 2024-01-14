Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

