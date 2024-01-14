Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLTE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Belite Bio stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

