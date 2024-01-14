Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Shares of BNTC stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.01.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
