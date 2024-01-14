Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,559. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

