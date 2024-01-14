Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 3,378,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

