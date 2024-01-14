Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 45.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 439.4% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 55.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 205.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of BILI stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
Read More
