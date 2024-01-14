BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 645.14% and a negative net margin of 2,197.72%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

