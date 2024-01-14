Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of BIOR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.96. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.18. Analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

