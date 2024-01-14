BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $42,954.12 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $42,954.12 or 1.00015004 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $533.44 million and approximately $604,445.60 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018644 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00287270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011355 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,871.57562321 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $611,075.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

