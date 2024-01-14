BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

