BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BLK traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $799.60. 880,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

