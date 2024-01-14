Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,247 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 4.8 %

BLDEW stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.