Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Price Performance

APRT opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.55.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (APRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRT was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

