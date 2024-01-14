Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,129,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AUGT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

