Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

