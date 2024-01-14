Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $20.80 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.19%. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

