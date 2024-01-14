Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:XAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:XAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XAUG opened at $31.48 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:XAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.