Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:XAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:XAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:XAUG opened at $31.48 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:XAUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.