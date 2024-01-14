Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 2,485.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June by 98.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June in the second quarter worth approximately $1,722,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June Price Performance

DJUN opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

