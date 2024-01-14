Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

